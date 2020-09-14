Self-isolation reduced to 10 days for people who test positive for Covid-19

They need to be five days without a fever to be considered safe to return to work (stock photo)

The length of time people who test positive for Covid-19 has been reduced to ten from fourteen days.

People from now on will be told to self isolate for a minimum of ten days if they test positive for the virus.

They need to be five days without a fever to be considered safe to return to work or other activities.

Under new guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre children under 13 who need to be tested for the virus will give a sample via a nasal swab.

This is less intrusive than the normal nasal and throat sample.

The revised guidelines have been issued to GPs from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

People who are sent for a test must still self isolate pending the results. If a child is sent for a test then the entire household must restrict movements until the results of the tests are known.

If virus is not detected the person must self isolate for 48 hours after the symptoms have gone.

Online Editors