Self-defence classes for women swamped by bookings since high-profile attacks

SELF-defence classes have been swamped by booking requests since recent high-profile attacks.

Some martial arts clubs have now offered extra classes to cope with the huge demand from Irish women for special self defence training.

One Cork martial arts trainer, who asked to be unnamed, said there was a palpable sense of shock and fear over recent attacks on women in various urban and rural locations across Ireland.

"Almost every woman who contacted us about self defence classes had a story to tell about being followed on the street, getting explicit or threatening comments passed to them by strangers or even, in one case, a woman was walking through a public park at lunchtime only to have a man expose himself to her," he said.

"I am married and have daughters myself. I was shocked by the stories I was hearing about women being genuinely frightened when out walking alone on the streets of Irish towns and cities."

"The women who contacted us were frightened by what happened in Tullamore but wanted to do something positive to address that fear."

Martial arts clubs across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick are now offering classes in self protection techniques – with bookings soaring over the past past week.

In Tipperary, one club was so moved by the tragic attacks they decided to offer free self-defence classes for local women - and were overwhelmed by the response over the first 72 hours.

Courage Muay Thai will offer the classes in Clonmel over the coming weeks.

CMT trainer, Dylan Meagher, said they were shocked by the enormous level of interest in the self defence classes.

In some cases, the women who signed up for the classes were intent on travelling to the south Tipperary town from other counties.

“There’s a difference between having the knowledge and how to apply it," he said.

"So that’s why we encouraged all the ladies that did sign up for the workshops to come to as many as they like. Because we’re going to keep doing them every Sunday, no matter if it goes down to the point where there’s only one or two people going."

The first class offered by CMT was booked out within days - with 50 participants signing up for the self defence programme which was featured on Tipp FM.

Such was the level of ongoing inquiries that the Tipperary club decided to add a second class after the first class was booked out.

"The second one is half way full. So I think it’s going to be great for them to come in and get the (self protection) knowledge and how to apply it. And the more they do it, the better they’ll be able to apply it.”