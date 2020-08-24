'Self-centred fools' - former RTÉ broadcaster living with neurological condition hits out at no-mask protesters

A FORMER RTE broadcaster who is battling a neurological condition has hit out at anti-mask protestors as "ignorant, self-centred fools."

Gareth O'Callaghan (59) retired from broadcasting in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a neurodegenerative disorder that initially resembles Parkinson's before attacking various body systems.

Mr O'Callaghan has now bluntly warned that anti-mask protestors should think long and hard about the consequences of their actions for those with serious medical conditions.

"It is the most vulnerable who you are scaring," he said. He issued a special plea, via his Facebook page, for protestors to consider the consequences of their actions for the vulnerable and the elderly.

"Do you honestly think your parents or your children are proud of you for what you did (Saturday), for behaving like a bunch of ignorant self-centred fools who seem to think there's some sort of solidarity in stupidity? You have been brainwashed," he said.

"Your actions yesterday are a direct slap in the face to our brave frontliners. Many of them continue to risk their lives to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients."

"Some of our frontliners are dead as a result of bravely putting their own lives on the line. They died tragically, and now you have the disgusting audacity to go and do exactly what could kill more of them by putting their lives at risk."

"If you think you did something valiant and worthwhile yesterday, then you really need to take a long hard look at your life. Do you think your elderly parents will admire your behaviour yesterday?"

"Do you think your kids will tell all their friends or their teachers about your protest when they return to school next week? No they won't. They're mortified by you."

He warned that the anti-mask protestors could find themselves staring into the eyes of a paramedic as they are wheeled in to ICU critically ill with the virus.

"All you will be able to see is their eyes because they're wearing PPE gear to protect themselves against catching Covid-19 from you."

"Do all of us who respect life, and how fragile it is and how uncertain these times are, a big favour: Grow up and get some sense."

"Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Educate yourselves. Do something decent with your lives that your children will be proud of you for. Stop putting other people's lives at risk."

Mr O'Callaghan suffers from MSA which is a progressive, incurable illness that neurologists and movement disorder experts view as being one of the most cruel diseases in the world.

The radio veteran broadcast his last show on Classic Hits in 2018. Mr O'Callaghan announced his decision to leave his role at 4FM after he was diagnosed with the condition.

In an interview on Cork's Red FM following his diagnosis Gareth said his life in radio had been "a dream job."

However, he admitted that radio work is stressful and any type of pressure "is like red meat to a shark to MSA."

Initially symptoms of MSA resemble Parkinson's. However, it then begins to escalate to blood pressure, swallowing and bladder difficulties.

MSA targets all the areas of your body that we use involuntarily during the day.

