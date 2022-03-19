‘Seize our ships’: P&O Ferries protesters call for action as company says Dublin route has reopened after 800 workers sacked

Three sacked P&O crew members, left to right Colin Mansfield, Gail Dowey and Daniel McDonald protest at Larne Port in Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

To cries of “seize our ships”, hundreds of union members and supporters set off from Maritime House – the Dover office of the RMT union – to the docks.

They were protesting at the sudden mass redundancy of all crew working for P&O Ferries, and demanding that the government prevents the three vessels tied up at the port from leaving.

The Dubai-owned ferry line told 800 seafarers on Thursday that they were jobless with immediate effect – triggering outrage across the political spectrum.

P&O has said its services between Liverpool and Dublin have resumed as of Saturday afternoon.

There were also protests at the port of Larne in Northern Ireland, where sailings to Cairnryan in Scotland have been suspended.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, and the former Brtiish shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, headed the march in Dover.

“We want the government to bring the company in and insist on reinstatement for the workers,” said Mr McDonnell.

The Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington said: “If they don’t think they’ve got power to do that, bring forward emergency legislation to enable that to happen.

“But also if necessary stop these ships going out until we get a settlement, because this isn’t just about jobs and the future of our ports – it’s about the future security of our country as well.

“This is a critical issue. The government’s got to act. It can’t sit on the fence.”

The RMT leader criticised the British transport minister, Robert Courts. Mr Lynch said the minister revealed to him that Department for Transport (DfT) had been told about P&O Ferries’ intentions on Wednesday night – but he declined to reveal the plans to the union.

“I would expect him to pick up the phone and tell the representatives of the workforce what’s happening so we can get straight on to the company,” Mr Lynch told The Independent.

“What they were doing instead was preparing a security force and the instant dismissal of our members.

“He never picked up the phone. He went to bed.”

The Independent has asked the DfT for its account of events.

Earlier the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “I want to take the opportunity to put on record my shock and my dismay at the insensitive and brutal treatment of its employees yesterday.

“Sacked by a pre-recorded Zoom meeting with just 30 minutes’ notice. No-one should treat employees in that way in the 21st century.

“If you need to reshape your company, if you need to make people redundant, there are laws and rules to do that.

“One thing not to do is record a video on Zoom and play it 30 minutes before people are dismissed.

“If you need to get rid of people, because you need to change the shape of a company, you need to sit around the table with them and discuss those redundancies.

“I want to see the P&O management do that even now. It’s not too late for them to sit down with the workers, sit down with the unions, and I’ll be putting pressure on all sides for them to do that.”

The RMT general secretary declined to comment on a rumour that is spreading in Dover that the ferry firm intended all along to take back on the 800 sacked seafarers, and that the replacement crew are simply caretakers.

“We’ve heard that rumour but we can’t confirm it,” he said.