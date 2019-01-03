Security man seriously hurt in 'mini-riot' at hotel's bar

A security guard (45) suffered a severe injury when he was beaten over the head with a blunt object during a vicious riot that unfolded in a hotel bar in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Gardaí said at least 20 people were involved in the incident in a bar at the Royal Hotel on Main Street, Bray, Co Wicklow, at around 1am on Tuesday.

Major damage was caused to the bar area of McGettigan's pub in the hotel as the violence flared out of control.

"The place was completely smashed up - massive damage was caused to the bar area. Tables and chairs were broken up and the place was full of broken bottles," a senior source told the Irish Independent.

"It is a miracle that just one person was seriously injured in this massive affray - dozens of people could have been hurt," they added.

Gardaí suspect that the main protagonists in the "mini-riot" were Traveller criminals who live in counties Dublin and Wicklow. Many of the suspects are understood to have been booked into the hotel on the night.

Such was the seriousness of the situation that up to half a dozen Garda units rushed to the hotel on Tuesday morning and the situation quickly calmed after that.

Officers only made one arrest on the night - a man in his 30s was arrested for public order offences.

However, the savage melee is now being officially investigated as a "violent disorder incident" and gardaí have obtained CCTV footage.

This was being studied last night by gardaí who plan to make multiple arrests in the coming weeks once suspects are identified.

"What happened here is completely unacceptable and it was a very dangerous situation for a while," a senior source said.

"Some of those who are suspected of being involved have links to some of the most prolific burglary crime gangs and gardaí will be following this up," they added.

It remained unclear last night what exactly was used to beat the 45-year-old security guard, who was left seriously injured after being struck on the head.

He was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin for treatment. His condition was said to be stable last night.

"He is a very lucky man - he got a savage blow to the head," the source said.

Despite repeated requests yesterday, no one at the hotel or its bar were available for comment. The pub was open as normal yesterday after repair work was carried out.

It is not yet known what sparked the row.

"Bad and all as this was, it could have been a lot worse.

"There was over 20 people effectively beating each other up and smashing the place up," a senior source said. "The seriousness of the situation was reflected in the Garda response, which involved multiple units going to the scene to restore order."

