Security guards drafted in for Irish Countrywomen’s Association AGM amid fears gathering could become unruly

Controversies including a secret fine-art sale, Charities Regulator criticisms and a row over the proceeds of Daniel O’Donnell tickets have dogged the ICA since it first hit the headlines last year

The proceeds of Daniel O’Donnell tickets were the focus of controversy for the ICA. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Ellen Coyne Today at 03:30