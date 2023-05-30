Security guards drafted in for Irish Countrywomen’s Association AGM amid fears gathering could become unruly
Controversies including a secret fine-art sale, Charities Regulator criticisms and a row over the proceeds of Daniel O’Donnell tickets have dogged the ICA since it first hit the headlines last year
Ellen Coyne
Security guards were drafted in for the annual general meeting of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association amid fears things could become unruly at a gathering of the organisation devoted to female fellowship.