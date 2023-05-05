Security alert ongoing outside Derry primary school as children get evacuated

An ongoing security alert at a school in Derry, has been branded “disgusting” by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Gary Middleton, DUP MLA for the Foyle area, said Lisnagelvin Primary School is being evacuated with pupils are being taken to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church.

Mr Eastwood said: "This is disgusting. Putting children’s lives at risk and disrupting important learning- and for what? The entire community is united against this repulsive action.

"Those responsible need to stop now.”

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "There is a security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry.

"Officers are in attendance and cordons are in place. Richill Park is closed as officers carry out enquiries.

"The local primary school has been evacuated with plans in place to move pupils and staff to safety.

"Thank you to the public, and all those affected, for your patience as we carry out this public safety operation.

"We will update you in due course."

The area is also near the Waterside police station.

Stock Pic: Waterside police station in Londonderry — © PA

More details to follow.