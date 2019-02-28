A SECURITY alert was sparked at the Leinster House complex today when a TD was followed inside and confronted by a protester.

Security alert at Leinster House after TD followed inside government buildings

Fine Gael’s Noel Rock was warned in recent days that he may be a target for militant campaigners.

Gardaí had already carried out a security assessment at his north Dublin home in the wake of demonstrations at properties belonging to ministers Simon Harris and Richard Bruton.

It has now emerged the first-time TD was approached as he left Leinster House and made his way to Kildare House across the street in Dublin city centre.

Mr Rock told Independent.ie a man with a “threatening attitude” followed him into the building, filming him on a mobile phone.

During the incident at around 3pm , the protester told the Dublin North West representative ‘we know where you live’.

Ushers who control access to the Leinster House complex immediately contacted gardaí who attended the scene.

The TD said gardaí dealt with the situation “quickly and effectively, but that sort of quick preventative action simply is not possible outside someone’s home”.

“I spoke with a woman last week who cited these protests outside family homes as being a reason why she wouldn’t go into politics: that’s the effect it has.

“People are afraid of their families suffering as a consequence of choosing to go into public service. I have no issue with legitimate protests, but targeting somebody’s home is wrong,” he said.

Mr Rock thanked Gardaí for carrying out a safety assessment at his home but said it was “personally sad that this had to happen”.

Gardaí declined to comment on the incident.

Online Editors