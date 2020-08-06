Security alert and searches at GAA training ground in Belfast after report 'explosives' planted

Police are at the training ground of East Belfast GAA after reports multiple explosives have been planted.

A cordon is in place around Henry Jones' Playing Fields in the Castlereagh Hills. The playing fields are owned and operated by Belfast City Council and used by a wide-range of different groups.

Police have been on the scene since Wednesday evening.

A spokesman said they would remain at the scene until a full search could take place.

East Belfast GAA formed earlier this year. It received a huge interest from people right across the community to take part.

The club made its debut in the Down All-County Football League last month. It has yet to find a ground in east Belfast for home matches.

Its motto is "together".

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police received an anonymous call on the evening of Wednesday August 5, stating that a number of explosive devices had been left at playing fields at Church Road in Castlereagh.

"Officers attended and closed the site and are maintaining a cordon at the scene until a full search of the site can be carried out. There are no further details at present."

Belfast Telegraph