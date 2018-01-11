Security alert after suspected 'pipe bomb' found in pub toilet

A massive security alert was sparked after a suspected pipe bomb was found in the toilet of a Drogheda pub.

A massive security alert was sparked after a suspected pipe bomb was found in the toilet of a Drogheda pub.

The device, which has been described as "viable", was discovered in the men's toilet of Sarsfields pub in Cord Road on Tuesday night.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) was subsequently called to the scene at 11.40pm. A number of homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. After an assessment, the EOD made the device safe at the scene and removed it for further examination, where it was found to be viable.

Once the device is fully examined, any material of an evidential nature will be handed over to gardaí to assist in their investigations. A Garda investigation is under way to establish who was in possession of the bomb before it was discovered in the toilet.

"It may have been left there by accident, it may have been left there to be collected discreetly," a source said. "These are all factors that will have to be considered as part of the Garda investigation."

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incident. Staff at Sarsfields pub said they had no idea why the device was on their premises, and local speculation was that it might have been hidden in the gents toilet for someone else to pick up, or discarded by someone who was afraid they would be caught with it.

"We have no clue why it was here. There was no reason for it," said one member of staff.

Cord Road begins at the historic St Laurence's Gate in the Co Louth town, and the pub itself is situated at the gate itself.

Irish Independent