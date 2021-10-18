‘Sector at breaking point’ – Musician Tom Dunne hopes for no further industry setbacks with restrictions

BROADCASTER and musician Tom Dunne is hopeful the Cabinet will ease some of the restrictions on the entertainment industry this Friday as he warned the sector is at “breaking point”.

The Cabinet will meet tomorrow after a briefing from Nphet that will help them make a final decision on the planned easing of restrictions on Friday, October 22, amid concern over rising cases.

Dunne, of the band Something Happens, said the music and entertainment industry would “go doo-lally” if there was a further setback to them getting back on track this weekend.

“They are the people who have been very patient up to now and they are absolutely going to lose their patience,” he told the Irish Independent.

“A lot of people have been banking on this, they haven’t been happy with it but have been booking in as much dates as they humanly can after the 22nd to try and recoup what they have lost over the past 19 months. In most cases, that’s their life savings and their livelihood.

“People are trying to dig themselves out of a hole and the only way they’re going to do that is live gigs. And if there’s even the least hint of them not being there, it’s beyond breaking point.”

Asked whether he would support the use of antigen testing before gigs to allow venues to extend to 100pc again, he said those in the sector would do whatever it took to get the industry back on its feet.

“The antigen testing seems to be a thing that the rest of the world has embraced but Ireland hasn’t, for some reason. But if there’s the least hint of restrictions on gigs, the entire industry will be more than happy to do antigen tests on the way in and on the way out – and go to gigs in the nude if it helped,” he said.

He has done four limited-capacity shows recently and said that, in some instances, audience members had been left in tears. “It’s such an emotional release.” he said. He will take to the stage at the 3Arena on October 28 for Féile Classical.



