Section of M6 motorway closed off after 'serious road traffic collision' near Ballinasloe

Lorna Siggins

A section of the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe in Co Galway has been closed due to a “serious road traffic collision” on Thursday night.

A number of vehicles were involved in the incident, and gardai were alerted at 7.40pm.

The collision is reported to have occurred on the westbound approach of the M6 between junctions 14 and 15 exiting to Ballinasloe.

Emergency services were despatched to the scene, and the motorway has been closed to traffic moving both west and east.

Gardai say it is expected that this section of the M6 will remain closed on Friday morning, and drivers have been asked to take alternative routes.

Traffic diversions for this section of the M6 have been put in place.

