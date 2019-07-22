Section of Grand Canal drained due to ruptured pipe

All boat traffic and angling has been temporarily suspended on a section of the Grand Canal in Dublin in after a ruptured pipe effectively drained the canal.

Waterways Ireland – the All-Ireland body responsible for maintaining Ireland’s inland waterways - has issued a formal marine notice advising that all users of the canal, including owners of boats and barges, cannot use the waterway for the time being between Grand Canal Dock and the lock at Suir Road in Inchicore as emergency works are being conducted.

“Waterways Ireland wishes to advice all users of the Grand Canal that there has been a breach in the canal between Locks No.1 &. 2 on Suir Rd,” the notice states.

“Water levels are currently very low. Navigation is not possible at this time due to emergency works.”

A source told Independent.ie that the canal has been off limits since Saturday when an old sewer pipe ruptured underneath the canal between the locks on Suir Road, in Inchicore, south Dublin.

The rupture affected a 700-metre stretch of the canal which was effectively drained.

“There’s a hole in the canal basically. It took all the water out,” he said, adding it was like a plug being pulled in a sink, draining the water out.

Crews have been working on trying to plug the hole, he added.

But in the meantime, the lock at Grand Canal Dock will remain closed to prevent even more water draining out.

"Every time a boat goes in we lose thousands of gallons of water," he said of the lock being opened.

Dublin City Council tonight said it is aware of the problem but it's an issue for Irish Water - which is responsible for the pipe infrastructure.

Officials from Irish Water could not be immediately reached for comment tonight.

Some local residents took to social media last night, wondering where the water had gone.

“Anyone know what’s the story with the canal between the Suir Rd. & Goldenbridge Luas stops? Drained & all the greenery decimated,” a resident posted on Twitter.

Online Editors