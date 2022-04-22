Sectarian killings in West Cork: the unspoken aftermath of the Bandon Valley massacre

In late spring 1922, Alice Hodder wrote a letter to her mother that captured a mood of alarm and despair felt by Protestants in Ireland at that fraught time. She noted from her home in coastal Crosshaven, just south of Cork city, how “for two weeks there was not standing room on any of the boats or mail trains leaving for England. All Loyalist refugees, who were either fleeing in terror or had been ordered out of the country.”

Not all those who took flight from their homes, mostly in west Cork, left the country. Some took stock in Cork city and hoped the moment might pass.

But most got as far as Belfast or England as quickly as possible. Many returned over time, though often simply to settle their affairs, sell their businesses or farms.

The Cork correspondent of The Irish Times, who witnessed trains packed with refugees pass through the city, reported that “so hurried was their flight that some of them had neither a handbag or an overcoat”.

While the murders that prompted the panic have been exhaustively researched and retold, the exodus that followed is rarely acknowledged and even then only on the margins.

An uncomfortable truth, perhaps; one that, if excavated with the same level of forensic precision as so many other events of the period, would raise questions that even a century later Ireland finds difficult to confront.

This scramble to safety had its origins in what is known as the Bandon Valley massacre. Over the nights of April 26 to 29, 1922, 13 Protestant males in this area of west Cork were either taken out and shot or murdered in their beds.

Some were killed as hostile loyalists, although the subsequent evidence presented for spying was convenient rather than convincing. Most significantly, no such claims were made at the time.

Three others were taken, shot and ‘disappeared’ as retaliation for the shooting of IRA man Michael O’Neill. These killings occurred on the first night and are regarded as the spark for what followed, a murky affair in itself.

The gunmen shot dead at least three other men who do not appear to have been republican “suspects” but were killed in lieu of, or simply in addition to, their intended targets.

Captain Herbert Woods, seated in the middle, whose decision to shoot Michael O'Neill in Dunmanway in April 1922 sparked an orgy of retaliation in which 10 Protestant civilians were murdered across west Cork

Whatsapp Captain Herbert Woods, seated in the middle, whose decision to shoot Michael O'Neill in Dunmanway in April 1922 sparked an orgy of retaliation in which 10 Protestant civilians were murdered across west Cork

Labelling the events “sectarian” still troubles a minority of sceptics, but they were considered just that at the time by most republicans on both sides of the Ango-Irish Treaty divide.

Andy Bielenberg and John Borgonovo of University College Cork acknowledge that, as all 13 Bandon Valley fatalities were Protestant, there can “be little room for doubt about the sectarian nature of the attacks”.

While the long-contested motives of those terrible nights continue to exercise historians, the shockwaves of terror that rippled through the small Protestant community cannot be challenged.

Between the 1911 and 1926 censuses, the Protestant population of the island fell by more than 30pc, for a number of complex and interweaving reasons. But it is beyond doubt that events like this were a significant factor.

During the truce period — after the treaty and before the establishment of the Free State — unprotected and defenceless Protestants felt particularly vulnerable to local score-settling and intimidation.

It was during this period that the massacre occurred, inflicted by maverick IRA men following an agenda of their own. They were never brought to justice.

Inquests in early May, 1922, published in considerable detail in The Southern Star and the Cork County Eagle (popularly remembered as the Skibbereen Eagle), give a flavour of the trauma.

The testimony is often graphic. An arresting element is that much of the evidence is given by women, often the surviving witnesses to violence that would transform their lives.

The impact on readers, substantially unionist in the case of The Eagle, must have been considerable (see panel).

An Irish Independent reporter wrote from west Cork in the immediate aftermath of the killings: “I met one man yesterday and he burst into tears, as he remarked that during the previous three nights he had been out in the fields and had not slept.

“He knew no reason for the assassinations and added that his co-religionists had always been on the best terms with their Catholic neighbours, and now, in their hours of trial and dismay, they had the whole-hearted sympathy and goodwill of Catholics.

“The plight of Protestant women and children is pitiful. They remain at home, but most of the elder folks remain up in turns to keep watch.”

The condemnation was swift, widespread and sincere.

Tom Hales, a senior IRA leader who was highly influential in his native county, called for the apprehension of the murderers and warned that “even capital punishment will be meted out if necessary”.

Hales went on: “I promise to give all citizens, irrespective of creed or class every protection within my powers.”

The Catholic bishop of Cork, Dr Daniel Cohalan, was vociferous and ferocious in his condemnation.

At Cork’s North Cathedral, he told his congregation: “I should be in Enniskean [west Cork] at this moment administering the sacrament of confirmation. But I felt obliged to send the parish priest a telegram: ‘Confirmation postponed indefinitely on account of murders’.”

He went on, in strident language, to not only condemn the killings but also to acknowledge “the insecurity and panic in the Protestant community and sorrow and mourning in the homes of Protestant neighbours, members of whose families were so wickedly murdered”.

Cork County Council added its weight to the sense of outrage, with one councillor noting that the killings may have been incited by the ongoing pogrom of Catholics in Belfast, a recurring theme in the search for meaning and even justification.

The provisional government was quick to speak out too. Its president, Arthur Griffith, told Dáil Eireann it would “uphold, to the fullest extent, the protection of life and property of all classes and sections of the community. It does not know and cannot know, as a National Government, any distinction of class or creed.”

Éamon de Valera, by now the leader of the anti-treaty faction, condemned the killings two days later at both Longford and Mullingar and urged republicans “not to stain a glorious record by the persecution of a helpless minority in our midst”.

Erskine Childers, addressing an exclusively anti-treaty audience in Phoblacht na h-Éireann, wrote “sectarian crime is the foulest crime, and it is regarded as such in the tradition of our people, for it violates not only every Christian principle but the very basis of nationality as well”.

Conspicuous by his silence, in public at least, was west Cork native Michael Collins.

Winston Churchill would use the killings for some political leverage, telling Collins: “When you feel moved to anger by some horrible thing that has happened in Belfast, it may perhaps give you some idea of our feelings in Great Britain when we read of what is little less than a massacre of Protestants in and near Cork.”

Nor should those few nights be seen in isolation. The burned-out shells of Big Houses were a visible reminder on the landscape of the sort of terror that reigned. Elizabeth Bowen’s classic novel The Last September, published in 1929, is a haunting and evocative recreation of the time.

The Protestants suburbs of Blackrock and Douglas in Cork city held terrors of their own. While IRA censorship meant much of this went unreported in The Cork Examiner, missing persons advertisements told more as parents sought information of missing sons.

Historian Gerard Murphy points to the sale of substantial houses in these areas and a subsequent exodus of Protestant professionals, but it is difficult to quantify.

The significant increase in the sale of land and farms in west Cork during the immediate post-revolution years, when compared to a decade earlier, is telling.

Ethnologist Deirdre Nuttall describes the story of a west Cork Protestant farmer, killed by the IRA, whose family put the land up for sale. On the day of the auction, only one man bid and people speculated that the mysterious buyer had set it all up just to get the land cheaply.

A relative overseeing the sale left for England with little more than the clothes on her back. This was not an isolated case.

By 1922 as many as 20,000 people — many with their entire families and not all Protestants — had arrived on British shores and were given refugee status, according to historian Niamh Brennan. The Westminster government funded the Irish Grants Committee in response.

This sense of unease and distrust lingered long into the 20th century.

Church of Ireland bishop Paul Colton recalled in 2017 how 18 years earlier he had visited a Methodist woman in Cork on her 100th birthday. He asked her what time in her life stuck out in her memory. She got upset, and told him: “The Troubled times; they were terrible.”

In 2006, Ian Beamish wrote to The Irish Examiner of his grandparents in Bandon “sleeping in barns and fields” in fear for their lives in 1922.

Victoria White, whose grandmother was an English Protestant living on College Road, Cork city, reflected in The Irish Examiner on “why my poor granny hated Cork and longed for home. We simply didn’t know and were never told.”

Events kept reminding Protestants that they were indeed different. In 1935, during a renewed bout of sectarian tensions in Belfast, two Protestant bank clerks in Dunmanway were given their “first and final warning… if murder is continued” they would suffer the same fate.

The search for the bodies of three of the victims from the first night of the Bandon massacre was a matter of concern for the family of Thomas Hornibrook and Captain Herbert Woods as recently as 2015.

It was then that great-grandson Martin Midgley Reeve, from England, found out that in 1948 the bodies had been exhumed from a bog and privately reburied in a local Church of Ireland graveyard to avoid controversy.

The rector had decided “there was no point raking up the whole matter”. Buried in secret not once, but twice.

Bandon Mart was established in the mid-1950s with substantial Protestant involvement, but by 1959 they had all been systematically voted off the committee.

After the Bloody Sunday killings in Derry, 1972, historian Brian Hanley notes widespread intimidation of Protestant families was reported in Kinsale, Bandon, Ballydehob, Schull, Skibbereen, Rosscarbery, Ballinadee and Clonakilty.

On February 5 that year The Southern Star suggested that if unionists “were not prepared to live in an Ireland governed by Irishmen, let them get out”.

But context is important. Anne Dolan of Trinity College Dublin points out that compared with minorities in other European regions that experienced upheaval after the Great War — such as the German minorities in Estonia, Latvia and Prussian Poland — most southern Irish Protestants survived with relatively little dislocation to their lives and culture.

The recently deceased historian John A Murphy pointed out that, despite the trauma of 1919-1923, the prominence of Protestants in Cork’s commercial life was largely unaffected.

The 1926 census confirms this, showing a dominance of the professions and managerial roles well in excess of their numbers. They retained many of their privileges, if not all of their status.

Still the undeniable fact remains that those Protestants in Cork and across the country who suffered directly from brutality, or were victims of what the historian Gemma Clark calls “social violence”, found it all very real, close and personal.

Surely we are confident enough as an independent nation in 2022 to mark the shocking and shameful event in Bandon Valley exactly 100 years ago. There must be a dignified and respectful way too of remembering all those were disappeared, murdered, burned out, exiled and intimidated between 1919 and 1923, especially in the light of the immediate and unequivocal condemnations across the republican spectrum at the time.

The shame isn’t so much that such things happened, because wars are never short of atrocities and brutal crimes on all sides.

It is more how a century later we don’t seem to have the generosity to commemorate what was obviously sectarian murder even then.

The official programme of the Decade of Centenaries is surely the most appropriate place to do just that.

‘I heard a shot and a fall. Then they came to my room and pointed a gun at me’

Thirteen people got the fateful knock on the door. Here is the story of just three, as told in newspaper reports from the time.

Robert Nagle’s mother recalled how there had been a knock on the door of their home in Clonakility at about 11pm on Thursday, April 27. “She asked out the window who was there?” The reply was: “Open for a few minutes.”

She did not comply. “The door was burst in, and two men entered. One had a mask. Asked where was the man of the house, meaning her husband, she said he was away.”

After establishing that her school-going son Robert worked part-time in the post office, they “told him they had a warrant for his arrest and to get up and come with them immediately”.

“They put out the light that the witness had in her hand, and one of the men fired a revolver at her son as he lay in the bed and left.”

Mrs Nagle said the men “appeared to be under the influence of drink”.

Catherine Anne Howe, the widow of Robert Howe, told an inquest that on the same night two men arrived at their home in Ballaghanure at about 1.30am.

Robert Howe (60) opened the door and, as the Eagle reported, “the two men followed him into the room and told him to get up and harness his horse and he said he could not as he was ill. They asked him a second time and he said he would not go. Then she [his wife] heard two shots. The two men had run out the front door. She then went in and found the deceased dead in bed.”

Elizabeth Bradfield, the daughter of John Bradfield (69) of Killowen, who was shot and killed on the night of Saturday, April 29, described the arrival of a number of men and their demand for a pony and trap.

“I next heard the dining room window being smashed, and they came in through, and the two men went upstairs. Then they went into deceased’s room and told him to stand up. I then heard a shot and a fall. Then they came to my room and pointed a gun at me.

“It was dark but they had flashlights. I said, ‘Surely you wouldn’t shoot me’, and a man who was standing by the man with the gun said, ‘Put that down’. Then they went away.”