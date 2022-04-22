| 10.4°C Dublin

Sectarian killings in West Cork: the unspoken aftermath of the Bandon Valley massacre

A hundred years ago this month, a spate of killings in Bandon Valley led to the panicked flight of Protestants, leaving a legacy that persisted deep into the 20th century. Isn’t the Decade of Centenaries the time to acknowledge this inconvenient truth?

Illustration by Shane Mc Intyre Expand
Captain Herbert Woods, seated in the middle, whose decision to shoot Michael O'Neill in Dunmanway in April 1922 sparked an orgy of retaliation in which 10 Protestant civilians were murdered across west Cork Expand
Deirdre Nuttall: described a &lsquo;mysterious buyer&rsquo; after a murdered farmer&rsquo;s land went to auction Expand

Deirdre Nuttall: described a ‘mysterious buyer’ after a murdered farmer’s land went to auction

Frank Coughlan

In late spring 1922, Alice Hodder wrote a letter to her mother that captured a mood of alarm and despair felt by Protestants in Ireland at that fraught time. She noted from her home in coastal Crosshaven, just south of Cork city, how “for two weeks there was not standing room on any of the boats or mail trains leaving for England. All Loyalist refugees, who were either fleeing in terror or had been ordered out of the country.”

Not all those who took flight from their homes, mostly in west Cork, left the country. Some took stock in Cork city and hoped the moment might pass.

