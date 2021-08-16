Secret training session during lockdown may have ‘unsettled’ the Dubs – former manager Pillar Caffrey

A secret training session in breach of Covid restrictions at the height of the pandemic may have unnerved the Dublin squad, according to former Dublin manager Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey.

The Na Fianna stalwart said the controversy may have led to a loss of cohesion in the squad which could have impacted on their performance against Mayo in the semi-final clash at Croke Park.

The Irish Independent ran a front page story in which a number of players and a coach were photographed taking part in an early-morning training session at Innisfail’s GAA club on March 31 in contravention of Covid-19 rules. Ireland was in Level 5 lockdown at the time.

The incident sparked a garda investigation.

The Boys in Blue were chasing an unprecedented seven-in-a-row All-Ireland title this summer but were defeated for the first time in 45 games last weekend.

"There's a certain finality to what happened in Croke Park on Saturday night," Mr Caffrey told RTE Sport.

"The team that finished the game out was a long way away from the swashbuckling team of 2017 or 2018 but there's still great pride.”

However, he said “I think the Covid breach did a lot to unsettle the camp.”

"There's a couple of teachers in the squad. There's frontline workers like Mick Fitzsimons, who is a doctor. A lot of players would have families who are in frontline services so it probably rattled the squad more than we thought.”

The dawn gathering at a GAA pitch in north Dublin was attended by at least eight players and involved a series of group training drills.

The players, including several household names from the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, were photographed after convening shortly before 7am for what appeared to be a non-contact session.

Among those pictured taking part in the 'dawn run' were reigning Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton and two-time All Stars Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard.

Players were seen arriving before first light for the session, which was overseen by a coach.

They took part in a series of fitness drills and practised ball skills while a man appeared to keep watch close to the entrance to the facility.

The incident led to a three-month suspension for Dublin manager Dessie Farrell by the GAA although none of the players were fined for breaching the regulations.