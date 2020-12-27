Secret State papers reveal the genesis of Northern peace process

British Prime Minister John Major and Taoiseach John Bruton on the steps of Downing Street. Also in shot is Northern Secretary Patrick Mayhew

Far-sighted Irish officials realised a landmark statement by Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Brooke, about Britain having "no selfish economic or strategic interest" in the province, offered a strategic opportunity to end 20 years of bloodshed.

Confidential papers released as part of the 1990 State Archive revealed Irish politicians, civil servants and academics recognised the statement as marking a critical change in British policy.

It transpired that the Brooke statement underpinned major elements of the subsequent Northern Ireland peace process.

Furthermore, a briefing paper stated that the overthrow of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a Conservative Party power struggle offered "an opportunity" for progress on a peace settlement.

In a December 17, 1990, letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Collins, Trinity College Dublin academic Anthony Coughlan wrote that the Brooke statement had "attracted considerable attention in Republican circles".

A briefing paper on the Northern Ireland situation also queried whether the replacement of the "strongly Unionist" Thatcher by John Major now "opens a window of opportunity for the British and Irish Governments regarding the Northern Ireland problem".

Minister for Foreign Affairs Gerry Collins (left), with Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Brooke

It was felt that Major was less likely to be swayed by "anachronistic Unionist demands".

One document noted the Brooke speech was "the first time a senior British politician of this rank has made such a profession of political indifference as regards maintaining the union with the North".

A December 18 memo in the Department of the Taoiseach indicated senior Republican figures had also been "very impressed" with the Brooke statement and its clear political implications.

One Northern legal source indicated in the memo that: "Gerry Adams is one of the few people in the movement with a long-term view and with a capacity to think in an imaginative way. However, [he] feels that Adams is very much constrained by the 'army' and is unable to make any significant move without the approval of the IRA."

Government briefings from Northern Ireland sources also indicated that the Army Council of the IRA was now willing to consider "meaningful talks" despite the spiral of violence in 1990.

The Maze chaplains initiative - a project by Catholic and Church of Ireland chaplains - indicated in a secret government briefing that in the event of meaningful talks, it "would result in a cessation of the campaign of violence".

"The IRA were insistent that they would not be found wanting in such a [peace] process," it advised.

However, a December 20 note warned of "the obvious political risks involved for Brooke".

Both Taoiseach Charles Haughey and Thatcher considered Brooke to be "an excellent Secretary of State" for Northern Ireland and admired the work he had undertaken in trying to achieve political progress.

Haughey had even praised Brooke to US President George HW Bush. However, Thatcher's incendiary comments about the IRA, security crackdowns in the Republic and the work of an Garda Síochána had prompted the Taoiseach to ask senior civil servant Dermot Nally to meet with the British Ambassador Nicholas Fenn.

Thatcher was speaking in Hungary after the IRA had earlier killed her friend, Ian Gow MP, and had attempted to kill the former governor of Gibraltar, retired Air Chief Marshal Peter Terry.

The former governor was targeted because he had authorised Operation Flavius, in which three IRA members were shot dead by the SAS in Gibraltar in 1988. He survived an IRA gun attack at his family home in front of his wife and daughter.

Thatcher described the attack on the Terry family at their UK home in 1990 as "a wicked, evil thing".

However, she had also described the IRA as engaging in a guerilla war and openly queried whether the Dublin government was doing everything possible to fight terrorism.

"The question also is whether we can assure ourselves that the Republic is doing all it can to track down terrorists, their sources of weaponry and their stores of weapons," she warned.

Government officials pointed out to Ambassador Fenn that the Terry attack occurred in the UK and within the jurisdiction of UK security services.

"There was no way that anything gardaí could have done could have prevented or deflected it," Nally said, pointing out that Scotland Yard had praised the level of co-operation it was getting from gardaí.

Further, Dublin was worried that such comments by the Prime Minister "could be of assistance only to the Provos".

Fenn replied that Thatcher was speaking "with a certain sense of exasperation".

"In tiredness there is often truth," he advised.

Another briefing note stressed that Thatcher was "obsessional" about violence and any attempts to impact political policy through intimidation.

"She would never yield to it from any quarter - whether it was Libyan violence, Iranian violence or the violence of the IRA. This was why she took such a hard line on the absence of references in the Taoiseach's American speeches. The subject affects her deeply and emotionally," it said.

One British official added that the problems involved might have been avoided if the Irish side had flagged in advance that, in one US speech by Haughey, he would be saying things which they might find hard to take but that he had good reason for doing so.

Irish officials pointed out in the same briefing memo that Haughey had been trying to isolate Noraid in the US as well as supporters of IRA violence.

