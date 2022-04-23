| 6.5°C Dublin

‘Secret’ Spanish villa of couple who had debt of millions written off by court

Luxury property in Lanzarote not declared when Dublin court made ruling

Promotional photos for Villa Penguina, a property in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote. The registered owners of the villa are Tom and Linda Colton. Expand
Promotional photos for Villa Penguina, a property in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote. The registered owners of the villa are Tom and Linda Colton.

Tom Colton says he and his wife do not own the asset.

Villa Penguina in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote.

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A couple who had millions of euro written off under personal insolvency arrangements did not reveal they were the registered owners of a luxury foreign property when their debt deals were approved by the High Court.

Spanish land registry records name medium and convicted thief Tom Colton (46) – better known as “the psychic swindler” – and his wife Linda (45) as owners of a plush villa in Lanzarote, an investigation by the Irish Independent has found.

