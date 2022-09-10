Secret of long lasting relationships revealed in new Irish research

Marriage is important to the longevity of relationships, new research involving Irish couples shows.

More men than women believe the quality of couple communication is good and younger people are open to receiving counselling.

However, money and finance are the greatest pressures facing couples currently, research carried out by Amárach for the professional Catholic counselling service for couples and individuals Accord has found.

Accords offers a professional counselling service to explore, reflect upon and work to resolve difficulties that arise in their lives.

To mark the service’s milestone 60th anniversary the findings were presented at St Patrick’s College Maynooth, of a special gathering of 200 Accord facilitators, counsellors and clergy at the day long event of Cruinniú or What Makes People Tick?

The research found that in general, people living in a couple relationship rate their overall relationship (and personal wellbeing) quite high. Some 75pc of people rated their relationship quality highly, with less than 10pc of people rating their relationship as poor.

The demographic that rated their relationship satisfaction the highest was those over the age of 55, and those who have been in a relationship for more than 30 years.

Meanwhile 81pc of people agreed that money and financial pressures are the most significant source of pressure for couples today while the ability to buy a home was also flagged by younger couples as one of the main pressures they face.

Overall, ratings for relationships were very positive in Ireland, with almost 90pc of couples rating the level of trust in their relationship as very strong, 80pc rating their relationship happiness as very strong, and more than 70pc rating their quality of communication within their relationship as very strong.

One-in-10 have attended couple counselling in one form or another, and one-in-five would consider it (who have not attended before).

Younger people are the demographic most open to relationship counselling, especially women, those together for less than 10 years, and those who rate their relationship poorly.

The internet and GPs are the most likely channels for people to identify potential counsellors – with specialist training topping preferred requirements.

In a statement Accord said: “ The key findings from the research for Accord reflects a generally positive situation for most couples in Ireland today. There is a recognition that couples often face difficulties – some financial, others emotional – and that they need help at certain points in their relationship.

“However, relatively few have sought couple support services, though a large minority are open to it. Accord plays a widely recognised role in providing couple and relationship support – and there is considerable openness to engaging with Accord now and in the future.”