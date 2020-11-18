| 14.2°C Dublin

Secret call to jail led to record ‘click and collect’ drugs and phones haul

Record seizure: Mountjoy Prison, Dublin, where €170,000-worth of drugs, mobile phones and alcohol were seized. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Expand

Record seizure: Mountjoy Prison, Dublin, where €170,000-worth of drugs, mobile phones and alcohol were seized. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Ken Foy, Robin Schiller and Conor Feehan

A secret phone call to jail authorities led to the biggest ever seizure of illegal drugs, mobile phones and alcohol in the history of the Irish prison service.

Jail insiders said tensions were “extremely high” in Mountjoy Prison last night with rumours that another inmate gave crucial information that led to the seizure of the goods valued at more than €170,000.

It is understood the contraband was sprinkled with coffee in an attempt to prevent jail sniffer dogs from detecting it.

