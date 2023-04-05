Secondary teachers want pay rise to match inflation in talks on new wage deal

Secondary teachers want inflation-matching pay rises “at a minimum” to be brokered for next year at Government talks on a new wage deal.

Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), said notwithstanding news that inflation is dropping much faster than people expected, it still stands around 6pc.

He said the union wants salary hikes that equal the cost of living to be part of the package sought at discussions on a new deal for 340,000 public servants this summer.

“At a minimum, we at the ASTI will expect the other unions to be looking for inflation matching increases next year,” said Mr Christie, speaking at the union’s headquarters in Dublin yesterday ahead of its annual convention in Wexford next week.

The current Building Momentum Agreement that was extended for a year due to soaring living costs is due to expire at the end of this year.

Talks with government officials on a successor deal are expected to start in the next few months.

The deal was previously revised to include pay rises worth 6.5pc this year on top of increases already agreed. Mr Christie noted that the deal ends on December 31.

“There is talk at Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) level of talks being commenced because going back to public sector agreements, traditionally they’re negotiated in May if they’re going to start the following year,” he said.

He said this has not been agreed, and discussions could take place in August or September.

“There’s no question that notwithstanding the news last night that it’s (inflation) dropping and dropping even faster than people expected, it’s still at six point something percent...so at a minimum we in the ASTI will expect the other unions to be looking for inflation matching increases next year,” said Mr Christie.

ICTU sources said there has been no decision on when talks would commence.

Mr Christie said better pay, a shortened pay scale and permanent jobs on entry to teaching should be considered to tackle a staffing crisis.

The teacher pay scale, which has around 27 incremental points, is out of kilter in terms of its length with other pay scales in the public service, he said.

When asked if he would support a “weighting” system that would mean extra allowances for staff living in more expensive urban areas, he said the union does not have a policy position on it.

He said schools have become highly intensive places and teachers’ workloads are having an effect on extra-curricular activities. Not all teachers, he said, are emigrating and figures indicate that large numbers are choosing not to teach.

Mr Christie said teachers did not get the same “crack of the whip” as everyone else when public servants no longer had to work extra hours rolled out during the recession.

The extra hours were reversed last July across the public sector following a report.

Teachers have worked six extra hours of supervision and substitution a year since 2013 under the Haddington Road Agreement.

Mr Christie said this is one of the “bees in our bonnets”. He said a body that looked at the extra hours found “in its wisdom” that teachers' hours didn’t need to be reduced. Mr Christie said this was for “quite spurious” reasons in the union’s view and it is “quite a sore point”.

Deputy general secretary Diarmaid de Paor said a gender pay gap had developed in teaching, particularly for women with children who were not being promoted. He said it was an issue that had become “quite toxic” in some schools.

Meanwhile, post-primary schools are being forced to use unqualified teachers because of severe staffing shortages classes, according to a survey.

Almost half second-level schools have unfilled teaching vacancies, according to the Red C survey for the ASTI.