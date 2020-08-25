Secondary school children who refuse to wear masks will be sent home, says Education Minister

Secondary school children who refuse to wear a mask at school for reasons other than medical will be sent home, according to Education Minister Norma Foley.

Speaking on Prime Time tonight, she said that all children in secondary schools are expected to wear the masks and each school “operates by its own rules”.

“Each school operates by its own rules but the schools are aware that it is mandatory to wear the masks. And unless the child has a particular ailment or a particular issue from a medical point of view that would mean that they’re not in a position to wear the mask,” she said.

When asked if children will be sent home if they decline to wear a mask, she answered: “Yes absolutely, everybody is expected to wear the mask unless there is a medical dispensation if you like.”

Reacting to the news of an assembly of 150 children in a school earlier today, she said that it would be “preferable” if students were instead in “smaller cohorts”.

“Schools are doing all that they can, it’s an evolving situation and we are learning as we go,” Minister Foley said.

“Obviously, there has to be social distancing but equally so, it would be preferable, it would be best practise if students were in small cohorts and that’s really, we’re following the advice that is laid out very clearly in our road map, if students would be contained in a bubble in their school.

“I don’t think it’s fair to be very critical of a very good job that has been done on the ground,” she added.

The Minister said that she could not determine what could close down a school in terms of infections and outbreaks.

“That would be very presumptuous for me to even determine what public health would decide because every case would be individual, as it is in every workplace.

“Public health will make that decision on the basis of the contact tracing that they will do, on the basis of, for example, is the school contacted to say that the child is not in school today and has taken ill? Does it happen, has the child taken ill within the school confines or whatever - there’s a whole variety of variations,” she explained.

