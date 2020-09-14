Second video of child 'driving lorry' on motorway emerges

Another video has emerged of a child driving an HGV lorry on the M1 motorway in Northern Ireland.

The 36-second video shows a young girl at the wheel of the vehicle on the motorway near Dungannon.

The girl at the steering wheel in the video giggles while the man smiles for the camera. A man and a younger girl are also seen in the cab.

The person who captured the video is also in the cab of the vehicle, but they cannot be seen in the clip. None are wearing seat belts.

Seamus Leheny of Logistics UK said he was shocked by the video. "The PSNI need to investigate this, as does the Department for Infrastructure, the body which issues freight licenses - and have the power to remove them," he said.

"We really need to send a message that these actions are unacceptable."

Dungannon councillor Walter Cuddy said what happened was "highly irresponsible".

"There are laws, and drivers are licensed to try to keep the roads as safe as possible. The parents or guardians should be ashamed of themselves.

"Anyone who knows anything about this incident should get in touch with the police immediately," he said.

Last week, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Cookstown by police investigating a different social media video that appeared to show a young boy driving a lorry on the M1 near Dungannon. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making enquiries.”

Belfast Telegraph