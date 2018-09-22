A school is mourning the second sudden passing of a former pupil this week.

Second tragedy hits community in a week after young man dies in car crash

Co Down man Benjamin Davis (22) died in California on Wednesday in a road traffic accident. It followed the tragic death of electrician Matthew Campbell who died in a tree fall during Storm Ali.

Both were former pupils at Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI).

The school paid tribute to Benjamin and Matthew. On Thursday it dropped its flag to half mast to mark their passing.

Fiancee's anguish over death of man crushed by falling tree day before they were to collect wedding rings

RBAI principal Janet Williamson described Benjamin as a "model student".

She said he was a "very approachable young man, a very personable and well-liked pupil”.

“He really embraced our mantra of participation through the Duke of Edinburgh and sport," she told the News Letter.

“He was definitely a role model and a very generous and kind young man.”

Benjamin played for Instonians Rugby Club.

A spokesperson described him as a "son we all would have been proud to call our own".

His family are currently making arrangements to return Benjamin to Northern Ireland.

On social media the Davis family paid tribute to the former rugby player who was also a keen surfer. They thanked those that had given their support. They said the support was keeping them strong.

They said Benjamin was always smiling.

