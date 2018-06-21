Two schools in Northern Ireland have released statements denying an explicit video circulating on social media features any of its teachers, past or present.

Second school releases statement clarifying adult clip 'does not feature their teachers or classroom'

The video allegedly shows two teachers having sex in what appears to be a classroom. The footage has been widely circulated on social media.

Antrim Grammar School was the first school to release a statement on the subject. In a message which was sent to parents and posted on its Facebook page, Antrim Grammar School wrote: "I am writing to you in relation to a video circulating on social media site Facebook purported to have been filmed in Antrim Grammar School and featuring staff from the school.

"I would like to state categorically that the video was not filmed in Antrim Grammar School, does not feature any staff past or present from Antrim Grammar School, and indeed has absolutely no connection with the school whatsoever. I trust this clarifies the matter."

Parkhall Integrated College, which is located next to Antrim Grammar School, has also released a statement on the matter. Posting on the school's Facebook page, a spokesperson for Parkhall Integrated College said: "Parkhall Integrated College would like to state emphatically that a video circulating on social media was not filmed in Parkhall Integrated College.

"It does not feature any staff past or present from the College and, the content of the video has no connection with the College."

