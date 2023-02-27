Second rare display of the Northern Lights expected across northern counties of Ireland this evening

Astronomy Ireland has urged people to watch Irish skies again this evening for one of nature's great spectacles – the Northern Lights.

After a very strong display of the Northern lights last night, another display is expected after sunset, and it should be visible from Ireland.

Bursts of vivid red and green streaks could be seen across the Irish skies as the Northern Lights were visible in some parts of country last night.

Sunday’s Aurora display was seen from northern and western counties.

The Aurora which is usually confined to areas of high latitude closer to the Arctic such as Scandinavia, could be seen from counties such as Mayo, Connemara and Sligo.

The editor of Astronomy Ireland said this Aurora is being caused by a huge group of spots on the sun which are “far bigger” than earth.

David Moore, who is also an expert on Aurora alerts, advised people to look in the direction of north after sunset this evening.

“You should at least see an arc of light low in the north, and if the display picks up as expected this could move much higher in the sky,” he said.

“In the past, perhaps once a decade, we can even see it overhead from Ireland, when it is an incredible sight.

“Explosions on the sun, which would dwarf the entire world's nuclear arsenal, have hurled billions of tonnes of radiation towards the Earth and our planet's magnetic field has directed them to the north and south poles where they collide harmlessly with the earth's upper atmosphere.

"This solar radiation makes the earth's upper atmosphere glow in a process similar to what goes on in fluorescent light tubes, but on a scale of thousands of kilometres.”

Astronomy Ireland has asked people to report their sightings and take photos of this once in a decade event.

Forecaster Met Éireann said: “The Northern Lights are best observed in locations with very small amounts of light pollution. Parts of the west and north coast would offer the greatest chance of seeing the display.”

Northern Lights Alert Ireland said in a post: “This is the best display I have seen since March 2016.”

Some photos of tonight's display. This is the best display I have seen since March 2016.



I will have further updates through Monday as we could well possibly seen strong condations Monday night. #Aurora #northernlights #auroraborealis #ireland #sligo pic.twitter.com/5ks9iPLFdQ — Northern Lights Alert Ireland (@auroraalertsIRE) February 27, 2023

The lights could be seen after 9pm throughout the night into the early hours of Monday morning.

The Northern Lights are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere and are known as Auora borealis, according to Met Éireann.

Sean O’Riordan an Irish landscape photographer posted to Twitter to show another angle of the lights in Connemara.

Magic Connemara nights under the stars. The milky way arching over this fishing hut and if you look in the center of the frame you can see faint purple glow of the northern lights. Special ���� @UKNikon Z6 and 24mm 1.8. @ConnemaraIe @galwaytourism #ireland pic.twitter.com/tYoJvk1ugT — Sean O' Riordan (@seanorphoto) February 26, 2023

Alan O’Reilly, also known as Carlow Weather on Twitter shared his experience of seeing the Northern Lights saying he snapped his shots between 9pm-10pm.

David Blevins, Irish correspondent at Sky News posted his view from Northern Ireland.

The Northern Lights, from the southern shore of Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland. Wow. (Pic: @JulesTimlin) pic.twitter.com/2tP6uhFs5M — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) February 26, 2023



