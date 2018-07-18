A second man has been arrested in connection with an attack on the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams .

Second man held over attack on Gerry Adams' house

The 46-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, linked to incidents at the homes of Mr Adams and fellow Sinn Fein member Bobby Storey.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the same investigation. He was released on bail on Wednesday morning pending further police inquiries.

Explosive devices were hurled at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and Mr Storey on Friday night, with Sinn Fein condemning the "reprehensible and cowardly" attacks.

No-one was injured, but a car in the driveway of Mr Adams' home was damaged.

Police said the remnants of large, industrial firework-type devices were found at both properties.

Following the attacks, Mr Adams said he was "very, very thankful" that no-one was hurt.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said on Monday that Sinn Fein members were reviewing their security in the wake of the attacks.

While Sinn Fein has blamed dissident republicans for the attacks, police have yet to publicly attribute responsibility.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in west Belfast on Monday evening to demonstrate support for Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

At the event, Ms McDonald branded the dissidents as "enemies of the people".

Press Association