The second highest lotto jackpot ever of €18 million is on offer this evening.

The current jackpot has been rolling for over three months since Wednesday, June 9.

So far this year, there have been five Lotto jackpot wins by players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway.

In the history of the Lotto game in Ireland, only one jackpot in excess of €18 million has ever been won, which was in June 2008 when the Dan Morrissey syndicate from Carlow scooped a whooping €18,963,441.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “there is a huge buzz around this weekend’s Lotto draw with the jackpot heading towards an estimated €18 million.

“The Lotto jackpot is currently capped at €18.96 million and this represents the record-breaking Lotto jackpot win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

“Once the jackpot exceeds the cap, no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners. If the jackpot is won at an amount higher than €18.96 million, that amount will become the game’s new jackpot cap.”