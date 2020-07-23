Second Dublin building site closes after employee contracts Covid-19

Works have temporarily been stopped at a second Dublin building site after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

John Sisk & Son has confirmed they have halted construction at the TU Dublin Grangegorman East Quad site to allow for a deep clean.

In a statement, the company said: "There is a single case of Covid-19 among one of the workforce on the Grangegorman East Quad site and the site has temporarily shut down for deep cleaning.

"The team are working with the HSE to follow all the protocols."

It comes after a John Paul Construction site on Townsend Street was temporarily closed by the Health Service Executive (HSE) earlier this week after more than 20 of its building workers contracted coronavirus.

Up to 200 staff were working on the site, which is being developed for a 393-bedroom hotel, 202-aparthotel, a restaurant and 21 apartments.

John Paul Construction said it is assisting the HSE in arranging further tests for workers and have temporarily closed the site.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn described it as “the first significant outbreak” on a construction site.

