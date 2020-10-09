Second Cork hotel closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19 amid growing concern over surge in cases in county

CONCERN at the surge in Covid-19 detections across Cork heightened after a second hotel confirmed it was closing because of a virus detection.

Popular east Cork facility, Garryvoe Hotel, confirmed it was temporarily closing in a social media alert - just 48 hours after major Cork city hotel, The Kingsley, announced it was closing after two staff members tested positive.

The scale of the surge in virus cases across Ireland's largest county was further underlined by a pub in Midleton also confirming it was shutting down because of a detection.

"Unfortunately, a member of our team has tested positive for Covid-19," Garryvoe Hotel confirmed.

"As a precautionary measure and in the interest of the safety of our staff and guests, we have taken the decision to close the hotel from October 9 for a period of time."

Read More

The owners of the hotel - a busy venue located across the road from one of Cork's most popular strands - said they hope to be able to reopen as soon as possible.

The hotel is a popular wedding venue and is also located close to several major caravan parks.

"We are a team here in Garryvoe and we have always looked after and supported each other in every way we can, we have stuck together and we will now. We will be back up and running very soon so don’t worry we will all be together sooner rather than later.

"To our guests - we would also like to thank you for your support, understanding and patience at this time. We will be directed by the HSE to follow all necessary protocols.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused and we look forward to welcoming you back to east Cork and the Garryvoe Hotel very soon.

"The reservation team at the hotel will continue working in the coming days."

In Cork city, the Kingsley Hotel said it hoped to be able to reopen as soon as possible.

Kingsley general manager Fergal Harte said the popular hotel was doing everything possible to deal with the situation.

"We are currently working with the HSE and are following all appropriate best practice protocols."

Meanwhile, in a separate development a pub in Midleton also closed following the detection of Covid-19 in a staff member.

Niall Mac's pub in the town issued a statement on Facebook.

"Unfortunately a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19. We only got confirmation from the HSE yesterday evening. We are working with the HSE contact tracing team and all staff members are being tested.

"While no customers are identified as close contacts, we would advise that anyone who visited the pub from October 2 to October 5 to look out for any symptoms and contact your GP with any concerns.

"We will be in contact with our customers who attended the pub on these days, who are not on Facebook. We have decided not to open under the Level Three restrictions and the pub will undergo an extreme deep clean before the reopening at the end of the month."

Online Editors