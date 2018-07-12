A second boy has been charged with the murder of teenager Ana Kriegel in May.

Second boy (13) charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (14)

The 13-year-old was charged before the Children's Court in Smithfield this morning.

Judge John O’Connor heard evidence from Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon of Lucan garda station that the boy was arrested at his home this morning and later charged with the murder which occurred on May 14 at Glenwood House on Clonee Road, County Dublin.

He made no reply to the charge.

Dressed in a pink hoodie, dark blue jeans and black trainers, he sat quietly in court with his mother.

He replied "yes" when asked by the judge if it was his first time in court.

The Children’s Court has no jurisdiction for bail so the boy was remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre until his next appearance on July 18.

Legal aid was granted.

After the short hearing the boy’s mother asked if she could have some time with him before he was brought to Oberstown and this was allowed by the judge.

Ana Kriegel (14), who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, lived with her family at Newtown Park in Leixlip, County Kildare.

She was reported missing by her family on May 14 and after extensive searches her body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse three days later.

A second 13-year-old boy has previously been charged with Ana's murder and is remanded in Oberstown.

Neither boy can be named or identified because of their ages.

Judge O’Connor said the press reporters in court were aware of the reporting restrictions in the case and he gave a warning which he said was directed to social media.

He said the child had a right to a fair trial and also, he stressed, the right to anonymity, a protection provided by the Children’s Act and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

He warned that no details of the boy’s name, address or school or any photos that would identify him could be published or any other details that would identify him.

