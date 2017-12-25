RESCUE workers have recovered a second body in the search for two men who went missing after a vehicle entered a river in the early hours of Christmas morning

Second body recovered in search for two young men presumed drowned after SUV entered river

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter had earlier recovered the as-of-yet unidentified remains of a man shortly before 4pm in the Carrowniskey area of Louisburgh, Mayo.

Gardai and member of the Order of Malta near the Carrowniskey area of Louisburgh, Co. Mayo where two bodys were recovered from the sea after an SUV entered the water. Photo: Damien Eagers

The second body was recovered a short time later. Three men were travelling in an SUV when it entered a river in Louisburgh, near Westport at approximately 230am this morning.

It is understood that the men were trying to cross the Carrowniskey River when their vehicle became submerged in the water. The vehicle was swept down the river. One of the men - a 19-year-old - managed to the escape from the vehicle and raised the alarm at approximately 3am.

The other two men are aged 26 and 27. All three are understood to be from the area. The bodies have been taken to University Hospital in Castlebar. Post mortems are expected to take place tomorrow.

A significant operation was launched in the wake of the accident with gardaí, the fire brigade and the coast guard all attending the scene. "The Garda Water Unit have arrived at the scene and it is envisaged to begin the search for recovery of bodies," a garda spokesman said earlier.

Emergency services are still at the scene, but the search has been called off.

Online Editors