Amber alerts are issued when there’s a threat to the supply of electricity

An amber alert has been placed on the electricity market for the second day in a row.

Amber alerts are issued when there is a threat to the supply of electricity and it is an early warning signal as demand increases.

In a statement posted online, the Single Electricity Market Operator (SEMO) said the alert is in place due to a “generation shortfall in Ireland”. It said the alert is in place “until further notice”.

Yesterday, Eirgrid, the national grid operator, said the alert meant the buffer between the demand for electricity and the available supply was smaller than optimum.

"It does not indicate a loss of electricity supply to customers," it said.

Read More

This comes amid concern over the devevlopment of more power hungry data centres and fears that there will be a fuel crisis as a result of the Russian invasion.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in a sharp increase in energy prices as well as significant instability in energy markets.

Data centres are the biggest drivers of demand for electricity on the national grid and there have long been calls for a moratorium on their construction at a time when the Government has been warned of potential nationwide blackouts.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) introduced restrictions to access to the national grid due to fears of blackouts because of the strain data centres put on electricity.

Eirgrid has previously raised serious concerns about the impact of data centres and their ability to provide energy for the entire country, saying the facilities will account for 33pc of all electricity consumption by 2030.