Seashore safaris, medieval monuments and art workshops as part of National Heritage Week

Tess Dooley at her grandparent’s home Riverstown House ready at the launch of Cork Heritage Open Day which is organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council and takes place on Saturday August 14. The festival is a celebration of the built heritage in Cork as part of Heritage Week and is taking place virtually on www.corkheritageopenday.ie Picture: Clare Keogh

A seashore safari, medieval monuments explained through Mandarin and Traveller histories are among the online events happening for National Heritage Week which starts on Saturday.

Local heritage groups and organisers have responded to this year’s call to ‘open the door to heritage’, creating online projects that are free to explore.

There will be more than 550 online projects and some in-person events will also take place in line with public health guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlights from this year’s National Heritage Week programme will include a seashore safari for young and old, medieval monuments explained through Mandarin, Traveller histories and family trees, and botanical art workshops.

Projects aim to encourage ‘heritage newcomers’, as well as enthusiasts and experts, to engage with all aspects of Ireland’s heritage.

Special emphasis has been placed on engaging individuals and groups who may not traditionally feel included in local heritage or organising projects that speak to lesser-known aspects of local heritage.

Heritage Council chief executive Virginia Teehan said: “Ireland’s heritage is as rich and diverse as contemporary Ireland itself. It is something that is shared by all of us and continually evolving.

"In this spirit, National Heritage Week is an opportunity to come together and rally around Ireland’s unique heritage. It is also a chance to show our appreciation for those who champion it at community, local and national level, ensuring its preservation, protection and celebration.

“This year’s National Heritage Week offers something for every taste and interest, whether that is natural landscapes, wildlife and habitats or practices like art, sport and music.

"I encourage people across Ireland to visit the National Heritage Week website and explore projects that might interest them, or find a local event to participate in. National Heritage Week is a special opportunity to reach out and connect with each other through Ireland’s wonderful, precious heritage.”

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. Wild Child Day takes place on Wednesday, August 18, encouraging children and families to explore the heritage in their locality. And on Sunday, August 22, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme are also inviting people to explore projects that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Visit heritageweek.ie for more information.