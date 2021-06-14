Search continues for Irish man Cian McLaughlin who went missing while hiking in the US

The search continues for an Irish man who has been missing for almost a week after he was seen hiking in a US national park.

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has published an appeal for Cian McLaughin (27) who was last seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 8.

The Dubliner was reported missing on Sunday morning by Tenton County Sheriff’s office after they received a missing person report late on Saturday night after he failed to show up for work on Thursday.

His vehicle was then found early on Sunday morning by park rangers in the Lupine Meadows Trailhead.

Search operations are continuing in the park for a second day. Forty park staff, four local search and rescue dog teams and members of Teton County Search and Rescue are all looking for the Mr McLaughlin along with aerial reconnaissance operations.

According to a tip sent in from a passerby, Mr McLaughlin was last seen wearing a cut-off tank top and shorts, a bucket hat, and round sunglasses and was not wearing a backpack.

He is described as 6ft tall and 180lbs. He has brown, collar-length hair and brown eyes.

“As McLaughlin’s destination is unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him,” the appeal from Grand Teton National Park reads.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.”

This can be done by calling or texting the tip line on 888-653-0009, by clicking ‘submit a tip’ online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.



