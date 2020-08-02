Search underway in Cork for man swimming in River Lee

A SEARCH is underway for a man who is feared to have gotten into difficulties while swimming in Cork.

The man, who is understood to be in his 30s, was swimming in the River Lee near the Regional Park in Ballincollig when he apparently got into difficulties around 8pm.

The area upstream of Cork city is very popular with swimmers as well as walkers and families with children.

It is also frequented by kayakers. Large numbers of locals also use the area for picnics.

A number of people were in the area at the time on Sunday evening.

The man failed to surface after apparently slipping beneath the water and onlookers were unable to locate any trace of him at the spot or further downstream.

He is understood to be from the locality and familiar with the stretch of water involved.

Within minutes the alarm was raised and a major search of the waters along the park was launched.

Search efforts are being supported by Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and Cork river rescue units.

Irish Water Safety has issued a major warning for people to exercise care near lakes, rivers, streams and sea areas over the August bank holiday weekend.

Online Editors