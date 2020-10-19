Search teams fear the worst as Fungie remains missing since last Thursday

Fungie the dolphin who has lived for decades near the Dingle Peninsula

Kerry fishermen and tourism officials fear celebrated dolphin Fungie may either be sick or has died after three days of intensive searching off Dingle failed to locate him.

Despite a reported sighting of the beloved bottlenose dolphin last Thursday morning, there has been no trace of Fungie in Dingle Bay on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Concern over his fate has even reached the Government as Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said he hoped Ireland's favourite dolphin would be found safe and well to offer "some good news" to the nation.

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan warned that "2020 has been bad enough" without the possible loss of Fungie who, she revealed, had been "a constant for decades in my family's life... he never, ever let us down". She posted a video on social media of Fungie swimming alongside their leisure boat during a family holiday to Kerry.

Eight boats conducted a search for a third day yesterday of extended waters around the west Kerry port where Fungie normally patrols his traditional patch of water.

He wasn't seen last Wednesday and, despite the sighting on Thursday morning by a local fisherman, there was no trace of him for the past three days by a flotilla of boats looking for him.

On the lookout: Dingle Ocean World marine biologist Kevin Flannery looking for Fungie from the cliffs overlooking Dingle harbour. Photo: Domnick Walsh

On the lookout: Dingle Ocean World marine biologist Kevin Flannery looking for Fungie from the cliffs overlooking Dingle harbour. Photo: Domnick Walsh

The search has now been extended to a near-15km stretch of coastline off Dingle, far wider than Fungie's normal zone of activity.

Fishing boats have also been asked to keep a lookout for Fungie in case he followed shoals of fish far out to sea to feed.

The sighting last Thursday prompted hopes that the dolphin was merely avoiding his normal areas of activity because of the presence of other dolphins and even whales.

Fisherman Paul Hand said he was "1,000pc certain" he spotted him last Thursday.

However, avid Fungie watchers fear that something is badly wrong and that the dolphin may either be sick or dead amid local speculation he appeared lethargic last week.

Worry has been compounded by the fact Fungie normally never leaves his traditional patrol area for more than a few hours.

Dingle Sea Safari boat operator Jimmy Flannery said it was not like Fungie at all.

"It is totally out of the ordinary for Fungie. The longest in my 33 years for him to disappear is just for a few hours," he said.

"He has never been gone this long before. We are just hoping that he is OK. But these are worrying times."

In May, Jimmy took his boat out at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown just to keep Fungie company in case he was lonely due to the absence of his normal audience of admirers.

Another boat operator said that, since Fungie arrived in Dingle Bay back in 1983, he had never vanished for more than half a day without a sighting.

"Everyone is very worried," he said.

Also known as the Dingle Dolphin, Fungie was first spotted off Dingle in the summer of 1983. He became a tourist sensation with his antics near leisure craft.

Marine biologists were astounded at the manner in which the dolphin appeared to actively seek out human contact.

The lone male dolphin tends to prefer to operate on his own - but loves to interact with boats, fishermen and sightseers as well as swimmers, divers, surfers and kayakers.

Fungie's age is estimated to be 38, significantly older than the average life expectancy of a male dolphin, which is approximately 17 years.

He also contributed to marine science - with his taste for garfish off Dingle being the first recorded instance of dolphins eating the sleek fish also known as the sea needle.

