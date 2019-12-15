Search operation underway for Dublin couple reported missing earlier this week

A search operation is being carried out in the south-east of the country for a Dublin couple reported missing earlier this week.

Bernard and Carol Devine, from Woodford Lane in Portmarnock, have been missing since early last Tuesday morning, December 10.

It's understood a car belonging to the pair was discovered in the Wexford area yesterday and gardai are now carrying out searches near Rosslare Harbour.

Gardaí are also being assisted by local volunteers in the search operation.

Bernard Devine (53) is described as being 5'7" in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and sports a beard.

Carol Devine (53) is described as being 5'3" in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Missing: Bernard Devine

It is not known what they were wearing when they left home and gardai at Malahide are appealing for the public’s assistance in relation to the matter.

“Anyone who may have seen or has information on Bernard and Carol’s whereabouts are asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a Garda spokesman said.

Online Editors