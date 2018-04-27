Search ongoing for two missing 13-year-olds from Cork- believed to be in Dublin area
Gardaí are appealing for help in the search for two young teenagers from Cork.
Davis Stepka and Sebastian Rowley, both 13 years old, are missing from the Bantry area in west Cork.
The boys were last seen in Bantry, Co. Cork, at about 10am-11am on April 26, 2018 and are now understood to be in the Dublin area.
Davis Stepka was last seen wearing a navy pants, black jacket and brown walking boots.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Rowley was last seen wearing a red jacket, school uniform and was carrying a blue rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 0n 1800 666 111.
Online Editors