Search launched for teen (16) missing from Dublin

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace a 16-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Jessica Reid is missing from the Tallaght area since Tuesday 5th February.

She is described as being 5'6" and of slim build. When last seen Jessica was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a white scarf.

Jessica was last seen on Oldcourt Road, Scholarstown, Dublin 24 at approximately 8pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí and Jessica’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

