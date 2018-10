Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace a teenager missing from Drogheda for more than two weeks.

Search launched for teen (16) missing for over two weeks

Alan Ryan (16) has been missing since September 22.

Alan is described as being 5'11'', of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

