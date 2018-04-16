News Irish News

Monday 16 April 2018

Search launched for teen (15) missing for three weeks

Christopher Mongan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help find a teen missing from Dublin.

Christopher Mongan (15), who has been missing since March  24, was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Christopher is described as being 5ft 6inches in height, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Clondalkin and Tallaght areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda on 01 666 8000.

