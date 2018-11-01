Search launched for teen (15) missing for three days

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace a teenager missing from Co Dublin.

Adam Darcy (15) was last seen on October 28, 2018 on Main St Swords, Co Dublin at approximately 6pm.

Adam is described as being 5ft8, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit, black and white 'Nike' runners and a black puffer jacket.

Adam is known to frequent the Darndale area Dublin 17, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors