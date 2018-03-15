Search launched for missing man (25)

He is described as being approximately 5'5", of slight build, with blue eyes. Keith was last seen wearing blue jeans, white runners, and a dark and light blue jacket. Keith may also be wearing a red peaked cap.

Gardaí ask anyone with information or who can assist in locating him to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8634210, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.