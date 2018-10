Gardai are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy missing from Co Kerry.

Danny Coffee from Tralee is described as 5’4” in height, with blue eyes and short dark hair.

He is known to frequent Tralee, Killarney, Newcastlewest and Cork.

An anyone with information is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station at 066 9151522 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

