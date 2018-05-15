News Irish News

Search launched for man (32) missing from Dublin

Kenneth Brunell
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to help trace a man missing from Co Dublin.

Kenneth Brunell (32) was last seen at his home in Ballyfermot at 10am on Friday, May 11.

Kenneth is being described as 6'1" in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark green coat, blue/black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 666-7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

