Search launched for kitesurfer missing off Kerry coast

Searches are underway off the coast of Kerry for a kitesurfer who went missing this afternoon.

It's understood the man went missing at around 3pm this afternoon off the coast of Ballybunion.

The local coast guard at Valentia said that searches are ongoing, with the Irish naval vessel, LE Niamh, Kilrush/Valentia coastguard part of the cross-agency operation.

Shannon-based Rescue 115 has also carried out two sweeps, since the alarm was raised around 5pm.

Conditions in the area are understood to have been choppy.

Online Editors