Search is on for all ‘Paddys’ for new photo project challenging stereotypes

HE has been the butt of Irish jokes, put-downs, stereotypical judgements and ethnic insults worldwide for generations.

Now 'Paddy the Irishman' is finally to get his revenge - by becoming the celebrated focus of a New York exhibition by award-winning filmmaker and photographer, Ross O'Callaghan.

The photographer, better known as 'Rosco', came up with the St Patrick's Day idea of capturing a modern glimpse of what it is like to be Irish and male in the modern world.

Now, men with the moniker Patrick, Pat, Paddy, Pakie, Padraig and Pa will be photographed for a portrait exhibition to be staged in New York for the St Patrick's Day Festival in 2022.

Rosco has worked with U2 and completed photographic commissions in more than 100 countries.

He has also combined on film projects with RTE, TG4, BBC, UTV, Channel 4, NBC, SKY, HBO and MTV.

The exhibition idea came from Rosco being called 'Paddy' numerous times across the world simply because he was Irish.

“This is a study of Irish men called Paddy from all walks of life through the medium of portrait photography," he explained.

"I want to tell the story of Ireland’s oldest and youngest Paddy, of Paddy the farmer, the celebrity, the binman, the Paddy from abroad who has settled in Ireland or who has an ethnic heritage and identity."

"I want Paddy the activist as well as Paddy in prison, the traveller, the diplomat, the local legend and – if we can find him – Paddy the Drag Queen. It could also be Paddy Irish Man who’s now Paddy Scotsman – someone born in Ireland who is now living abroad.”

Well known 'Paddy Irishmen' already signed up for the project include gay and disability activist Paddy Smyth; filmmaker of 'I Went Down', 'Man About Dog' and 'Rosie' Paddy Breathnach; award winning architect and 'Home of the Year' TV personality Paddy Bradley; Limerick electronica musician Paddy Mulcahy as well as Paddy Kehoe the veteran racehorse owner.

He has also signed up 68 year old Paddy Byrne from Dundrum in Dublin and Paddy O’Reilly, a caretaker in Fota Wildlife Park in Cork.

Activist Paddy Smyth, who has cerebral palsy, said he was delighted to get involved.

“When you hear the word 'Paddy' abroad you don’t think of an Irish disability activist who’s gay so I love Ross’s vision for this project. I’m Paddy many things and modern Ireland is diverse. The word Paddy and Irish men in general abroad have a certain stereotype… and it’s about time someone challenged that.”

The exhibition is being developed in partnership with the Brill Building in New York.

All Paddy's interested in participating can get further information from ross@paddyirishmanproject.com or @paddyirishmanproject on Instagram.

Online Editors