Search for missing person at Slieve League cliffs to resume tomorrow as gardaí seal off house in Killybegs

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard will resume a search of the Slieve League area of Co Donegal tomorrow.

It follows reports that a person has gone missing in the area.

The area, the setting for Europe's highest sea cliffs, has been cordoned off all day as a result of the search.

The identity of the missing person has not been released by gardaí.

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed it is involved in a search for a missing person.

The gardaí and the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo are involved in the search as are members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team.

Gardaí have restricted access to the area while the search is ongoing.

In what is believed to be a connected incident, gardaí have also sealed off a house in the Killybegs area of the county.

Forensics officers have entered the house and a search is being conducted.

Uniformed gardaí remain at the scene of the house on the outskirts of the fishing village.

However, gardaí are remaining tight-lipped about the nature of the search.

A spokesperson said they had no further details in relation to the investigation at this time.