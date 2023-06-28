Search for lone skipper and racing yacht missing for several days off Ireland’s south coast

Irish and UK authorities are searching for a small yacht which is six days overdue at a Cork port.

The eight metre 'Minke', which was taking part in the single-handed Jester Yacht Challenge, left Plymouth in the UK on June 18.

It was due in Baltimore in west Cork on June 22 - but there has been no trace of or contact with the vessel since.

Both the UK and Irish authorities confirmed that all other vessels participating in the sailing event have been safely accounted for.

According to the race manifest, the Minke was skippered by experienced British sailor Duncan Lougee, who once completed a race after his boat lost a rudder.

All craft have now been urged to report any sightings they may have had of the yacht since June 18.

The race consisted of a route from Plymouth, around the Scilly Isles and then past the Fastnet rock to Baltimore in west Cork.

'Minke' is described as a folkboat design and eight metres in length, with a white hull and white sails and sail number FB 597.

Duncan Lougee on the Minke ahead of a previous race. Photo: Jester Challenge

A UK Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed that a search is underway for the vessel with all vessels, both commercial and leisure, urged to report any sightings of it.

"The skipper was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge with a plan to sail the route via the Isles of Scilly. All other vessels are accounted for," a spokesperson said.

"HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI. If you have any information, please call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on (01326) 317575."

The UK authorities are now liaising with the Coast Guard, the Department of the Marine and the RNLI over the whereabouts of the vessel.

Fishing vessels are being urged to report any sightings of a vessel matching the description of 'Minke.'

A search effort is being coordinated from Falmouth in Cornwall.

Irish authorities said every support was being provided for the UK-led search.

"The Coast Guard is collaborating with the UK's MCA in assisting with a request for any sightings or reports of the yacht 'Minke' which was taking part in the Jester Challenge."

"The Coast Guard is making local enquiries and broadcasting marine VHF messages, seeking any reports on sightings of the vessel. There are no reports or information on the vessel being sighted in Irish waters. The operation is ongoing."