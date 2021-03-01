Search continues for missing dad who slipped underwater after saving son (8) in kayaking accident

A search of the River Barrow at Ardreigh Lock, Athy in Co Kildare was continuing today for a dad who slipped under the water after helping save his eight year old son following a kayaking accident yesterday.

It is understood the man, aged 34, had been kayaking with his son on the river beside the family home when the boat capsized.

The man managed to keep his son (8) afloat and raise the alarm, and a young man who was passing jumped in and managed to take the boy to the riverbank.

But when he went back to save the father he could not be seen.

The search continued until light faded, and resumed again at first light today.

Garda and the Civil Defence were involved in river and riverbank searches, and also used drones to scan a distance of the river from above.

Fog hampered the search for a time this morning.

Garda sergeant Ralph Holmes said the search was continuing along the river and the section of the Grand Canal beside it.

Locals and family members looked on helplessly from the Lock as the search was carried out.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy with the good weather.

